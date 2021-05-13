Meghan Markle Reportedly Won’t Have a Baby Shower Because ‘There Is Too Much Strife in the World’ Right Now

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly not host a lavish baby shower for their next child, purportedly rejecting the tradition because they are too “involved with humanitarian issues” to entertain the thought of such a thing in a strife-torn world.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now. There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

The story continued, “The couple have been readying their son, Archie to be a big brother with a source telling us they’re giving Archie all the attention he can handle right now as he eagerly awaits the arrival of his baby sister.”

The Royal couple’s desire to keep it simple with their next child comes as they face renewed public scrutiny after their joint interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year which saw them called out of touch, as Breitbart News reported.

The reported decision also stands in contrast to the two-day event which previewed young Archie’s arrival into the world back in 2019.

According to reports, Markle celebrated the occasion in Manhattan with her celebrity pals Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney, and Gayle King.

The party caused disquiet in Britain due to its eye-watering alleged total bill of £330,000, as claimed by the Daily Mail.

last year, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the “unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes” of the British media. They subseqently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

Later in the year Meghan revealed she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the experience in the hope of helping others.