Model Cara Delevingne’s NFT Vagina Video Raises Funds for ‘LGBTQIA+ Orgs, Environmental Causes, and Fighting Racism’

Carnival Row actress-model Cara Delevingne is auctioning a non-fungible token (NFT) video about her vagina to raise money for several social justice causes, among other things.

“My first word was ‘mine.’ To me, that means something that is most mine — my vagina. I own it, it’s mine, and no one else’s. I choose what I do with it, and no one can take that away from me,” Cara Delevingne said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

In her Instagram caption, the model and Suicide Squad star said she is teaming up with Chemical X lab for the one-of-a-kind NFT that “will be auctioned to raise money for my foundation, which which supports women’s empowerment, Covid relief, LGBTQIA+ organizations, environmental causes, and fighting institutionalized racism.”

Watch Below:

An NFT is a digital asset representing photos, videos, audio, and other forms of digital files. They are usually bought and sold with cryptocurrency, with each considered to be one-of-a-kind.

“These NFTs are the first in the world to be minted on Bitcoin and not Ethereum, and used no new energies to create them,” Delevingne added.

In a recent interview with Evening Standard, the model said, “I want this to remind people of how incredibly powerful they are, what a beautiful thing their bodies are and to take pride in that.”

