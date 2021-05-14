Science Fail: Matthew McConaughey Mocked After Sharing Photograph of Himself Masked, Alone, in Middle of Nowhere

Actor Matthew McConaughey posted a photo of himself Friday wearing a mask in what appeared to be the middle of nowhere.

“On a bridge, build more,” he wrote on Twitter for a post featuring a photo of himself standing alone in a desolate area outdoors.

on a bridge, build more pic.twitter.com/l6KhWkWjMR — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 14, 2021

Social media users swiftly began roasting the actor, who — if the photo was taken the same day he posted it — appears to still be wearing a mask after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it is lifting indoor and outdoor mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated.

McConaughey has encouraged the public to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but it is not clear if or when he received one.

Last year, on the Fourth of July, the actor suggested that in order to see America’s next birthday, everyone needs to “wear the damn mask.”

In March, McConaughey said he was “dumbfounded” by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) decision to lift Texas’ mask mandate, categorizing face coverings as nothing more than a “small inconvenience” that will lead to “more freedom” later on. He has been flirting with his own run for governor in the Lone Star State, even topping a recent poll on a potential matchup against Abbott.

