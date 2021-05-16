Music producer Jamal “Mally Mall” Rashid — who has worked with high-profile artists such as Justin Bieber and Usher — was hit with a 33-month prison sentence last week after being convicted of running a high-end prostitution ring in Las Vegas.

Federal prosecutors said that Rashid prostituted the women he termed “priority girls” between 2002 and 2014, charging $1,000 to as much as $10,000 per date, the Associated Press reported.

It was also determined that Rashid only gave the women around $100, no matter how much he charged the clients.

“After a woman became a Priority Girl, she quickly learned that defendant expected her to follow many rules,” according to Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou.

“For example, defendant required Priority Girls to text him when they went anywhere, they were not allowed to date anyone, and defendant encouraged them to get Rashid related tattoos to demonstrate their loyalty to him,” Chiou added.

In October of 2019, Rashid had already pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

During the May 13 sentencing, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro also sentenced Rashid to three years of supervised release after he serves his 33-month term.

Rashid’s attorneys claim that he has accepted full responsibility and looks forward to “turning his life around” and getting back to the music industry after he serves his time.

The convicted felon has worked with musicians including Tyga, Justin Bieber, Usher, and Sean Kingston. He also appeared in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

