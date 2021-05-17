Israel Slams Model Bella Hadid for ‘Advocating Throwing Jews Into the Sea’

The state of Israel used an official social media account Sunday to slam model Bella Hadid for “advocating for throwing Jews into the sea” after she marched in a pro-Palestinian protest in New York.

“When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,” the tweet read. “This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack.”

The account, which is managed by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ digital diplomacy team, also shared an image deemed to show supermodel Hadid at the gathering.

For those of you who don’t know, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” is a phrase used by those who call for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea….) — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 17, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, Hadid attended the pro-Palestine march Saturday in New York City, where she wore the traditional “Keffiyeh” garb, a face mask, and waved a large Palestinian flag.

“The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!!” Hadid wrote in an Instagram caption.

“It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!” the model added.

Hadid, 24, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, was also seen in videos on social media marching alongside thousands at the demonstration in Bay Ridge amid a week of deadly rocket attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

The younger sister of fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid is also given to emotional posts on Instagram in support of Palestinians.

“You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine,” she wrote.

This is not the first time the model or her sister have publicly delivered their anti-Jewish state perspectives.

As Breitbart News reported, one week ago Bella used her social media to post several anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian images, including one that declared “Israelis are the oppressors and Palestinians are the oppressed.”

In her comments, she accused Israel of “apartheid.”