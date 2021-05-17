Macy’s Drops Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings Cookware from its Website amid Cyberbullying Scandal

Model and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen’s cookware line can no longer be found on Macy’s website.

On Sunday morning, the kitchen items in Teigen’s Cravings cookware line were marked “unavailable” on Macy’s website, and by Sunday afternoon, the items did not appear at all on the website, according to a report by The Sun.

The items were pulled from Macy’s website after it was revealed Teigen had previously encouraged fellow model Courtney Stodden to commit suicide when Stodden was an underage teenager, being groomed by actor Doug Hutchison.

Macy’s did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for clarification on when and why Teigen’s cookware brand was pulled from its website.

Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday to publicly apologize for her past remarks, saying that she was “an insecure, attention seeking troll,” adding that she is “ashamed and completely embarrassed” by her behavior, “but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

“I am so sorry I let you guys down,” the left-wing activist said. “I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Teigen’s cookware line can also no longer be found at Target, although the company is still selling her cookbooks on its website.

Target, however, reportedly decided to end its partnership before the bullying scandal broke, as Page Six reported. The end of the Teigen-Target exclusive promotion deal happened earlier this year.

Walmart is also still selling Teigen’s cookbooks on its website, although, her cookware line appears to be available through third-party sellers, with at least one of them trying to sell a Cravings cookware set for a staggering $1,065. Reviewers have also given the set a one-star rating.

