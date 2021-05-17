Not Funny: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Sink to New Low

NBC’s Saturday Night Live saw its ratings sink to a new low this weekend, just one week after host Elon Musk helped boost the show’s viewership amid pushback from some cast members.

SNL‘s ratings tumbled dramatically from the prior week, with a 3.5 rating among households and 1.5 among adults 18 to 49 years old. The results represent a new household season low and match a low among viewers 18 to 49, according to Deadline. Saturday’s episode featured guest host Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

The prior episode with Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus drew a 4.7 rating among households and a 2.7 for adults 18 to 49.

The precipitous decline comes as Saturday Night Live faces mounting criticism for its left-wing slant and anti-conservative bias. The show reportedly allowed cast members to opt out of performing with Musk if they felt uneasy about the billionaire guest host, who has voiced anti-woke opinions.

During the Trump administration, SNL repeatedly mocked then-President Donald Trump, who was played by Alec Baldwin. But the show has mostly avoided making fun of current President Joe Biden, despite his numerous public gaffes.

As Breitbart News reported, SNL failed to air a single skit about Biden or his administration in the month after he took office.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com