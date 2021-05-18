Charles Grodin, Star of ‘The Heartbreak Kid,’ ‘Midnight Run,’ and ‘Beethoven,’ Died at 86

May 18 (UPI) — Actor, writer and talk show host Charles Grodin died Tuesday at age 86. Grodin had been battling bone marrow cancer.

Grodin’s son, Nicholas, told both The New York Times and TMZ of his father’s death. Grodin died in his Wilton, Conn., home surrounded by wife Elissa and their family.

Since the 1950s, Grodin starred in films, television and Broadway. His comedy fare ran the gamut from family films like Beethoven, Heart and Souls and The Great Muppet Caper to R-rated comedies like Midnight Run and Taking Care of Business.