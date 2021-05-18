LAPD Investigating T.I. for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

Rapper, Trump-basher, and Marvel’s Ant-Man star T.I., and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are under investigation by police in Los Angeles after several women stepped forward to accuse the Atlanta crooner and reality TV star of sexual assault, according to the LAPD.

An LAPD spokesman told the Hollywood Reporter there was an “active investigation into Clifford Harris,” using the 40-year-old rapper’s real name.

An attorney is currently representing 11 alleged victims accused T.I. and his wife of crimes including sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.

The alleged abuse took place in several states between 2005 and 2018.

When those allegations initially arose, the couple, through a lawyer, strongly denied the accusations: “Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

This is not the first time the Atlanta-based artist has been the focus of explosive headlines.

Back in 2017, T.I. unloaded on black celebrities who met with Donald Trump after his election win, saying they failed to challenge the president for disrespecting and degrading black voters during the campaign.

In 2018, T.I. starred alongside a Melania Trump look-alike for a music video in which the model stripped and danced nude in front of T.I. on a fake Resolute desk in a fake Oval Office.

Watch below:

More recently Breitbart News reported T.I. calling for $44 trillion to be paid out as “reparations” to all black descendants of slaves in the United States. “This is my goal,” the Ant‑Man and the Wasp actor declared last year.

“My goal is to get every black person in America that’s a descendant of slavery one million dollars, at least. That’ll take about 44 trillion. So that’s my goal, so I’m working up on 44 trillion.”

In light of the allegations against T.I. and Tameka Harris, VH1 has halted production on the fourth season of the reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

The rapper was also dropped from Marvel Studios’ upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after appearing in the first two Ant-Man films.