Bloomingdale’s Reportedly ‘Walked Away’ from a Deal with Chrissy Teigen over Twitter Bullying Scandal

New York based luxury department store chain Bloomingdale’s has reportedly walked away from a deal with Chrissy Teigen, as cyberbullying allegations against the Joe Biden supporter and husband of The Voice star John Legend explode into a full-blown scandal.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported Bloomingdale’s was ready to finalize a deal with Teigen which would have seen her host a promotional event for the store but pulled the plug as toxic press continues to envelope the cookbook author and “Cravings by Chrissy” owner. “They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it,” an insider told Page Six.

In recent weeks Teigen has been at the center of controversy over allegations that she used social media to bully fellow model Courtney Stodden when Stodden was a teen.

Teigen, who is reportedly worth about $75 million, has also had her spending habits subjected to public scrutiny.

Rich Leftist Elite Chrissy Teigen was blasted as "tone deaf" after posting a social media story about how she felt ripped off for spending $13,000 on a bottle of wine. https://t.co/C3k1arjNpY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 5, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, on Monday retailer Target confirmed it was no longer stocking her cookware range.

The end of the Teigen-Target exclusive promotion partnership came last month and while the cookware line was initially exclusively offered through Target, “late last year, they decided to end the exclusivity.”

Teigen’s cookware line can also no longer be found on Macy’s website.

On Sunday morning, the kitchen items in Teigen’s Cravings cookware line were marked “unavailable” by Macy’s online, and by Sunday afternoon, the items did not appear at all on the website, according to a report by The Sun.

Teigen — who (briefly) deleted her Twitter account in March over the platform’s “negativity” — took to Twitter to apologize to Stodden for telling her to kill herself when Stodden was a teenager.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” Teigen wrote on Twitter.

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigen flew on a private jet with husband John Legend to Joe Biden’s inauguration. She previously said she and Legend considered leaving America over what Legend called President Trump’s “embarrassing” leadership.