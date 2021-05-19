Rocker Marilyn Manson’s Former Assistant Sues Him for Abuse, Claims He Bragged About Raping Women

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson is being sued by former assistant Ashley Walters who claims he abused her and even bragged in front of her that he has gotten away with rape several times.

In her lawsuit, Walters claims that Mansion began abusing her the very first time they met. When he got her alone, she says Mansion forced her onto a bed, began kissing her, bit her ear, and then forced her hand down his pants, TMZ reports.

Walters adds that Mansion often directed his drug-fueled rages at her, beat her, and made many untoward admissions to her, including that he always had a desire to kill the women he was going out with, and that he even got away with rape several times in the past.

The filing claims that Mansion’s former girlfriend, Game of Thrones cast member Esmé Bianco, warned Walters to leave Mansion’s home because she feared that the rocker was “too dangerous” to be around.

Walters also said that Mansion fired her in October of 2011 but continued to threaten and harass her for months afterward.

A representative for the “Coma White” singer denied all of Walters’ charges and said the woman was never abused in Mansion’s presence.

Walters is far from the first woman to accuse Manson of sexual abuse. Speaking of Esmé Bianco, she, too, has filed a lawsuit alleging rape and physical abuse.

Bianco has accused the rocker of threatening her with an ax, repeatedly cutting her stomach with a knife, and abusing her with violent sex devices.

Since Bianco’s accusations, Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, his talent agency, CAA, and lost his longtime manager. The rocker was also removed from AMC, and STARZ TV shows.

