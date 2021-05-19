WATCH: 10-Year-Old Israeli Girl Growing Up Under Palestinian Rocket Fire Responds to John Oliver

A ten-year-old girl from Kfar Azza, an Israeli town near the border with the Gaza Strip, has responded to HBO comedian John Oliver’s criticism of the Israeli response to thousands of rockets being fired by Palestinian Hamas terrorists in the ongoing war.

On Sunday, Oliver opened his show, Last Week Tonight, by accusing Israel (falsely) of war crimes, arguing that because Israel has the Iron Dome missile defense system, and it can aim more precisely at Palestinians, that there is a “massive imbalance.”

Ten-year-old Renana pointed out what is obvious to many Israelis: that because Palestinian terrorists target civilians, every rocket is a threat.

“Every siren makes me cry and feel sad. Just so you know, my army is strong. However, this does not protect me from being afraid,” she said in a video posted by Israel’s Walla News and reported by the Jerusalem Post.

ג'ון אוליבר, רננה בת ה-10 מעוטף עזה שמעה שהאשמת אותנו בפשעי מלחמה – זו התשובה שלה Hey John Oliver, 10 year old Renana from the Israeli side of the Gaza border, heard that you proclaimed Israel had committed "war crimes". here is her response@iamjohnoliver @LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/QgCchBvsy7 — וואלה! (@WallaNews) May 19, 2021

Renana also pointed out that “Israel was founded to protect the Jewish nation, and we will not be sorry for being a strong country.”

She also rejected the idea that Israel had deliberately targeted Palestinian civilians.

“Our country doesn’t attack whatever it wants to. However, Hamas attacking [sic], for the last 20 years, whatever they want to.”

She concluded by saying that she just wanted peace and a normal childhood, “for me and for all the children in Gaza.”

