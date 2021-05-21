Director Zack Snyder Put Anti-Border Wall Message in His Netflix Zombie Movie ‘Army of the Dead’

Hollywood director Zack Snyder has revealed that he put an anti-border wall message in his new Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead, saying the symbolism was necessary to “hold up a mirror to ourselves.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Zack Snyder explained the political overtones of the movie, which reportedly shows the building of a wall to contain people, as well as scenes of detainment camps and the quarantining of people suspected of carrying the zombie virus.

“We were building a wall. We were creating these refugee camps,” Snyder said.“We needed to kind of use those things to hold up a mirror to ourselves.”

He added: “Once you erect a giant wall around a city, you really find yourself referencing all kinds of laws that have been created for all different reasons. And I think your awareness of those things really is important.”

Army of the Dead, which debuts Friday, takes place in a world where Las Vegas has been walled off following a zombie virus outbreak. Dave Bautista stars as a former zombie war hero who accepts a job of retrieving $200 million sitting in a casino vault before the city is nuked from existence.

German actor Matthias Schweighofer, who co-stars in the movie, went even further by saying the world shouldn’t have borders at all.

“I was born behind a wall in the east of Germany and the wall came down and I always thought as I traveled through the world, ‘I don’t want a wall back in my life. I don’t want any borders back,’” he told the AP.

For years, Zack Snyder avoided discussing politics when talking to the media, fueling rumors that he was a right-winger because of his action-packed movies like 300 and Watchmen, as well as a planned adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead.

But the Justice League director has recently expressed left-wing opinions, saying in an interview in The Guardian “I vote Democrat!”

