Kendall Jenner Disables Comments After Her Tequila Ad Prompts ‘Migrant Chic’ Cultural Appropriation Accusations

Model Kendall Jenner disabled the comments to one of her Instagram posts after an ad for her 818 Tequila brand sparked “migrant chic” cultural appropriation accusations.

Jenner was first accused of cultural appropriation for simply launching the tequila earlier this year — and now, her new ad is under attack.

“what an incredible experience i have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” Jenner wrote in the Instagram post that sparked outrage among her fans.

The post included photos of Jenner riding on horseback between rows of agave plants, and holding what appears to be a glass of 818 Tequila, as well as photos of someone who appears to be a local farmer.

“YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” one Twitter user wrote. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”

YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME…..leave it to Kendall to be as tone deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn't know later on for the 100th time 🙄ὢ pic.twitter.com/7n4VypvSVv — ARS (@ESNYstylessa) May 18, 2021

“yes kendall jenner, everyone in mexico wears braids and rides horses,” another quipped.

yes kendall jenner, everyone in mexico wears braids and rides horses. 😩🏼Pinché morra pendeja — L A Y (@slay13_) May 20, 2021

“Me as a Mexican, im begging yall that live in the US to DO not consume Kendall Jenner’s tequila because what she’s doing is called Cultural Appropriation making it hers,” another Twitter user commented.

“Listen to us Mexicans when we tell you that this is wrong. Is our culture and we don’t want a white woman profiting from our culture,” the Twitter user added.

Me as a Mexican, im begging yall that live in the US to DO not consume Kendall Jenner’s tequila because what she’s doing is called Cultural Appropriation making it hers. Listen to us Mexicans when we tell you that this is wrong. Is our culture and we don’t want a white woman+ — rex is zayn’s bestie ! 🇲🇽🇵🇸 (@talkfastloueh) May 19, 2021

“I am literally begging latinx tequila drinkers to NOT buy the Kendall Jenner tequila,” another echoed. “Please instead consider buying La Gritona. Melly Barajas Cardenas is one of the few female Master Tequila distillers, whose staff is mostly women!!!!!”

I am literally begging latinx tequila drinkers to NOT buy the Kendall Jenner tequila. Please instead consider buying La Gritona. Melly Barajas Cardenas is one of the few female Master Tequila distillers, whose staff is mostly women!!!!! pic.twitter.com/e7BcRPzTeK — LatinXcellence 🔥 (@lilytrejo16) May 19, 2021

“kendall jenner can go to hell with this blatant [exploitation] of the stereotypes of indigenous women from mexico,” another wrote.

kendall jenner can go to hell with this blatant explotation of the stereotypes of indigenous women from mexico pic.twitter.com/JkKvg4k8EH — Soraya Montenegro (@mottisjandra) May 20, 2021

“If I ever pull up to a party post-pandemic and ya’ll drinking kendall jenner’s gentrified ass tequila… somebody getting they ass beat,” another Twitter user commented.

If I ever pull up to a party post-pandemic and ya’ll drinking kendall jenner’s gentrified ass tequila… somebody getting they ass beat — Kiki Bones ☠️ (@KikiBones_) May 20, 2021

“Not Kendall Jenner making a tequila brand, girl go make an egg nog company or whatever the white people created,” another said.

Not Kendall Jenner making a tequila brand, girl go make an egg nog company or whatever the white people created — Natalie Portman IV (@genitaliiia) May 18, 2021

At the time of publication, Jenner has not replied to the accusations of cultural appropriation, but has disabled the comment feature on her Instagram post.

