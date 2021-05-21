Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Gave $3 Million to Help Gavin Newsom Beat Recall

Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings has donated $3 million to help California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fight off the current recall effort, according to a report from Politico.

The monster sum is the largest single contribution to date to the Stop The Republican Recall fund. It is also the latest effort by Netflix leaders to shower money on Democratic politicians, following their support for Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Politico reported Gov. Newsom is able to raise unlimited sums under California law to fight off the recall effort. In addition to Hastings’ donation, Newsom has also received financial support from billionaire couple Stewart and Lynda Resnick, who own the Fiji Water and POM Wonderful brands, as well as San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York.

Newsom is facing a recall effort following his disastrous management of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the governor was caught dining maskless with a large indoor crowd even though he had imposed a mask mandate and forced restaurants to close or halt in-person dining.

He is facing opposition from a host of Republican and independent candidates, including transgender star Caitlyn Jenner and businessman John Cox.

Reed Hastings and co-CEO Ted Sarandos are among Hollywood’s biggest Democratic boosters. Hastings and his wife, philanthropist Patty Quillin gave $1 million to Future Forward super PAC, which spent tens of millions of dollars in attack ads against President Trump in battle ground states the final weeks of the presidential election. Netflix currently has a production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, under which the former first couple is producing documentaries as well as scripted content.

Hastings didn’t support Newsom during the 2018 governor race, backing former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (D).

