Demi Lovato Says Complimenting Someone’s Weight Loss ‘Can Be Harmful’

Weeks after being slammed as a “dumb and self-centered Karen” after attacking a frozen yogurt shop over its sugar free cookies, left-wing pop star Demi Lovato now says complimenting someone on their weight loss “can be harmful.”

“Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder,” Lovato wrote in a recent Instagram Story, according to a report by Yahoo! News.

The gun control-pushing pop star who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 said “even if your intention is pure,” your comments could have someone “awake at 2 am overthinking” what was said.

“If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body,” Lovato wrote. “Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…”

“Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes,” the singer continued. “But only to the loud ass eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘If you eat less you’ll lose even more weight.'”

“But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?'” Lovato added.

The “moral of the story,” Lovato concluded, is that “I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes.”

Last month, the singer said a frozen yogurt shop’s food “triggered” her. Last week, Lovato announced that she is officially gender “non-binary,” and will be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself.

The announcement comes just months after Lovato came out as “pansexual” — meaning that she is romantically attracted to anyone, regardless of whether they are a man, a woman, a man who identifies as a woman, or a woman who identifies as a man.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.