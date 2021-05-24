Disney’s Avengers Theme Park Features $100 Sandwich

Disney California Adventure Park’s new Avenger Campus includes a super-hero-themed restaurant with super-sized fare, including a $100 sandwich.

The “Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich” features salami, ham, provolone, and a sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia bread.

The Disney website describes what customers can expect:

On an urgent mission to fight hunger? Head to Pym Test Kitchen for phenomenal food at unusual scales! Utilizing the revolutionary shrink-and-grow technology of Pym Particles, Ant-Man and The Wasp lead a team of research chefs as they pioneer a menu packed with inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats and shareable bites that provide the perfect power-up. This old lab facility-turned-quick-service restaurant features a seating area and bar amidst décor that incorporates remnants of ongoing experiments—gigantic soda cans, humungous condiment bottles and massive cellphones recycled into menu boards. Stop by to taste-test their latest innovations in food science and conquer uncontrollable appetites on the spot!

Reading the fine print on the menu may help regular people brave ordering at the restaurant when they find out that the sandwich feeds six to eight people or one can also choose a regular-sized sandwich for $14.49.

Fox News reported on the culinary adventure:

The oversized entrée makes sense for a restaurant named after the Marvel character Hank Pym, whose experiments with “Pym Particles” and re-sizing matter are one of the central concepts of the “Ant-Man” series. Other themed entrees and snacks at the Pym Test Kitchen include a Caesar salad with a “colossal crouton,” as well as a Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, which comes with a huge fried chicken breast on (what is presumably) a normal-sized bun.

Disney’s Avengers Campus opens June 4.

