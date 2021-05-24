Elliot Page Reveals First Shirtless Photo Since Coming Out as Transgender

X-Men and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page — formerly known as actress Ellen Page — has posted a shirtless pool photo revealing for the first time the star’s naked torso since coming out as transgender and apparently undergoing top surgery.

In an Instagram post Monday, Elliot Page revealed the photo, writing: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.” The photo has elicited words of encouragement from fellow celebrities including Miley Cyrus, who called the photo “hot,” and actress Ilana Glazer, who called Page a “handsome boi.”

In a recent TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Page expressed joy about the physical changes that came with gender transition.

“Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist, looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am,’” Page said. “It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

The Juno and Inception star publicly came out as transgender in December.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote on Instagram. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com