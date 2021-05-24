Jon Voight Blasts ‘Liberal Fools’ for Pushing Antisemitism: You Claim to Be Good But You’re a Disgrace

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight posted a scathing video on Sunday, blasting liberals for attacking Israel and Jews and demanding that people not be “fooled” while warning that antisemites will “pay the price.”

The one-and-a-half minute clip begins with the Hollywood legend asking, “How do I approach this matter?” Voight continues, “How can we see the truth? What’s wrong with everyone? Can’t you see this horror?”

Referring to recent attacks on Jews in several major cities throughout the U.S., the Reagan and Roe V. Wade star said he had enough. “I’m sick and tired of you followers — you liberal non-thinkers — who only follow and bash and don’t see what the truths are.”

Noting that “Jews have been attacked for centuries” and that “Hitler took down millions of innocent Jews and babies and put them in gas chambers,” Voight blasted those who continued to attack Jews.

“What is wrong with you all?” he asked. “How dare you attack the righteous souls of God‘s highest truths in our own streets, in Beverly Hills.”

Addressing “liberal fools,” Voight asked “What have you been taught to do? Ruin lives, steal, distort the idea of freedom?”

“Freedom is the American dream!” he exclaimed.

The Ray Donovan star then described Jews as having been “taught to love, honor, and respect the morals of the Ten Commandments,” before addressing liberals.

“What are you liberals teaching? Taking down Israel?” he said. “You claim to be good [yet] you’re a disgrace to this planet earth.”

Voight also warned those who seek to “destroy God’s land.”

“We as a nation will stand with Israel and we will not allow your barbaric words of injustice to destroy God’s land — his Holy Land where Jesus crossed over,” he said. “We and God will take down anyone who will destroy any innocent soul.”

He concluded by warning antisemites of their ultimate reckoning.

“You antisemitic fools will pay the price when God intervenes because no man will destroy God’s land Israel, the Holy Land of miracles and prayer,” he said.

The video garnered over 160,000 views on Twitter as of early Monday afternoon.

Recent days have seen a surge of antisemitic attacks targeting Jews, many perpetrated by pro-Palestinian agitators.

On Tuesday evening, a group of men wearing Palestinian kaffiyehs around their heads as masks, allegedly attacked a group of Jewish diners at a restaurant in Los Angeles in what authorities are investigating as a possible antisemitic hate crime.

Jews are being attacked in Los Angeles by Palestinians who seek them out and beat them up! If you wonder what does the words radical Islamists mean? THIS IS IT! If you still wonder if this whole war is anti-Zionism or antisemitism, this is your answer… pic.twitter.com/DHdZn6rIdS — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) May 19, 2021

On Thursday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators were filmed as they attacked Jews in Manhattan — allegedly harassing and beating pro-Israel counter-demonstrators; shooting fireworks at a crowd of onlookers; and spitting on diners eating in a local restaurant.

HAPPENING NOW: Palestinian harassment fleet drives by Jews in Manhattan, threatening violence while screaming antisemitic slurs. See next tweet for proof of the firebomb one of them threw at a Jewish target and their subsequent arrest on the scene.#AntiZionismIsAntisemitism pic.twitter.com/3t5KAIMKtN — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 20, 2021

One Brooklyn man, twenty-three-year-old Waseem Awawdeh, accused of beating a Jewish man during an attack in Midtown Manhattan reportedly said from his jail cell he would “do it again,” prosecutors claimed Saturday.

The Thursday incident saw Awawdeh allegedly beat 29-year-old Joseph Borgen with crutches while also punching, kicking, and pepper-spraying the victim, according to the New York Post.

In one video, Awawdeh is seen celebrating with others after being released on bail.

I see lots of "progressive" leaders denouncing some vague definition of antisemitism, along with other hatreds. I have not seen ONE of them SPECIFICALLY condemn Waseem Awawdeh, the Arab who beat a Jew now being hailed as a hero by @AlAwda @SamidounPP @AMPNJ and other groups. pic.twitter.com/gGnArKyNXP — Elder of Ziyon 🇱 (@elderofziyon) May 24, 2021

On Saturday night, a group of teenagers attacked a synagogue while screaming “kill all the Jews” and attempting to assault the frantic Jewish worshipers.

WATCH: Shmira members swiftly responded last night to frantic worshipers who were victimized by another antisemitic attack; a group of teenagers harassing & trying to hit Jewish people while screaming “kill all the Jews” #BeVigilant #SeeSomething? #SaySomething! @NYPDHateCrimes pic.twitter.com/rbAhRnN7q9 — Shmira Public Safety CWSP (@CWSPshmira) May 24, 2021

Voight has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal Trump supporters. The Midnight Cowboy star narrated a video about American exceptionalism at last year’s Republican National Convention as well as an RNC video about President Trump’s successful efforts to free American hostages held captive in foreign lands.

In November, Voight warned that the United States will be “in great danger” if Joe Biden becomes president.

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want, to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” he said.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.