NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Finale Featuring Raunchy Lil Nas X Performance Ties for Season-Low Ratings

NBC’s Saturday Night Live concluded its 46th season in the ratings dumpster with viewership tied with last week’s season low.

The season ender featured host Ana Taylor-Joy as well as musical guest Lil Nas X, who delivered a sexually raunchy performance of his hit single “Montero.” The episode drew a 3.5 rating among households and a 1.5 among adults age 18 to 49, according to Deadline.

That tied with last week’s 3.5 rating among households and 1.5 rating for 18 to 49-year-olds.

SNL‘s ratings woes come as the long-running NBC show faces mounting criticism for its left-wing slant and anti-conservative bias.

During the Trump administration, SNL repeatedly mocked then-President Donald Trump, who was played by Alec Baldwin. But the show has mostly avoided making fun of current President Joe Biden, despite his numerous public gaffes.

As Breitbart News reported, SNL failed to air a single skit about Biden or his administration in the month after he took office.

This weekend’s episode featured Lil Nas X performing his hit single “Montero (Call Me What You Want)” with a troupe of gyrating male dancers, one of whom licked the singer’s neck.

The performance also featured an allegedly accidental wardrobe malfunction in which the singer’s crotch was exposed after he attempted a pole dance.

thinking about lil nas x ripping his pants on snl last night pic.twitter.com/d8Izw5ZFkG — matt (@mattxiv) May 23, 2021

