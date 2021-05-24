Actress Rosanna Arquette Wonders ‘How Many Supreme Court Judges Are Members of the KKK’

Left-wing Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette asked her 189k Twitter followers on Monday how many U.S. Supreme Court “judges” are members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“I wonder how many Supreme Court judges are members of the kkk,” Arquette tweeted.

While there are no Supreme Court “judges” — as they are justices — there was at least one U.S. Supreme Court Justice who was also a member of the KKK.

Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, nominated by president Franklin D. Roosevelt, had also been a Ku Klux Klan member.

After being nominated by the Democrat president on August 12, 1937, Black was confirmed by a Democrat majority senate on August 17, 1937, and went on to serve 34 years on the Supreme Court.

Black retired from the Supreme Court on September 17, 1971, and passed away eight days later, at the age of 85. Before becoming a Supreme Court Justice, Black was a Democrat senator from Alabama, serving as a senator from 1927 to 1937.

While KKK members have been known for being Democrats, Arquette insisted last month, on more than one occasion, that the “R” in Republican “stands for racist.”

“The R in Republican stands for Racist,” the White Lies actress wrote.

A few weeks later, Arquette took to Twitter yet again to bizarrely reaffirm, “Yes it’s clear the R in Republican stands for Racist.”

