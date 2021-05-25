Kellogg’s, GLAAD Invite Children to ‘Create Your Own’ Pronouns on Cereal Boxes

Kellogg Company has teamed up with advocacy group GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to push a limited edition, LGBTQ-themed cereal called “Together With Pride,” which hit shelves across the country last week ahead of Pride Month.

The limited-edition cereal box features several of Kellogg’s famous cartoon characters, including Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, and Snap, Crackle, and Pop. In the bottom left-hand corner, a Frosted Mini Wheat can be seen holding a rainbow flag with a triangle on it.

The side of the cereal box lists the pronouns, “he/him, she/her,” and “they/them,” as well as a blank section that encourages customers to “add your own.”

General Manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category, Doug VanDeVelde, described the cereal as “berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter” in a statement announcing the company’s latest collaboration with GLAAD.

The campaign also includes the tagline, “Boxes Are for Cereal, Not For People,” which the company describes as “the embodiment and celebration of Kellogg Company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, not just within Kellogg Company, but also at the tables of our cereal fans coast to coast.”

The company’s vice president of talent and diversity, Priscilla Koranteng, added that “Together With Pride” is Kellogg’s “latest effort aligned with our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone.”

Kellogg’s is also urging “fans” to get involved in its #BoxesAreForCerealChallenge promotion on TikTok, which involves customers uploading their receipts to the social media platform so that Kellogg can donate three dollars — up to $140,000 — to support GLAAD’s “efforts in accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Kellogg’s also joined forces with GLAAD in 2019 for an anti-bullying campaign featuring a new “All Together” cereal.

In 2016, Kellogg Co. joined a smear campaign against Breitbart pulling ads from the site. Breitbart’s millions of monthly readers are not “aligned with our values as a company,” a Kellogg’s spokesperson said. Breitbart News launched a #DumpKelloggs petition and pushed a boycott of the company. Breitbart News later revealed that the nonprofit organization W.K. Kellogg Foundation has donated nearly a million dollars to anti-police group Black Lives Matter.

