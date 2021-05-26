Hollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to George Floyd on Anniversary of His Death: ‘Forever Etched in Our Consciousness’

Left-wing Hollywood activists paid tribute to George Floyd on the anniversary of his death, which sparked violent riots and protests across the country for months on end, proclaiming that Floyd’s name is “forever etched in our consciousness” and urging activists to “stay in the fight.”

May 25, 2021, marks the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, prompting high profile celebrities, politicians, and activists to pay homage to Floyd, whose death sparked another round of violet Black Lives Matter protests across the country, resulting in millions of dollars in damage to properties and businesses.

“A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd,” Oprah Winfrey declared.

A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd. (🎨: @N_du_Time for @OprahDaily) pic.twitter.com/I0zpkuqGUy — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 25, 2021

Far-left talk show host Jimmy Kimmel concluded that Americans have done “little” to prevent a similar incident from happening again and urged his nearly 12 million Twitter followers to donate to the NAACP, Justice for George Floyd Foundation, and Black Visions.

A year after the murder of George Floyd, we have done little to stop it from happening again. Please support these organizations and their work to bring equal justice to all. @NAACP @GFMFoundation @BlackVisionsMN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021

“May his memory be our fuel,” Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay said.

“The 1 year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd’s murder is a reminder that for some, the issue became clear 1 year ago. For many of us, Black Lives have never NOT mattered,” Scandal actress Kerry Washington declared.

The 1 year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd’s murder is a reminder that for some, the issue became clear 1 year ago. For many of us, Black Lives have never NOT mattered. If U R new to this, stay in the fight 🙏🏾 happy 1 year awakening. If U R not new to this, sending ❤️. Today & always — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 25, 2021

“Today marks one year since George Floyd’s death,” comedian Chelsea Handler chimed in. “Yes Derek Chauvin was convicted of his murder, but justice has not been served. There is much more work to do. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Today marks one year since George Floyd’s death. Yes Derek Chauvin was convicted of his murder, but justice has not been served. There is much more work to do. #BlackLivesMatter — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 25, 2021

Actress Elizabeth Banks paid tribute on social media as well, declaring the “fight against systemic racism” far from over.

The fight against systemic racism is not over – use the link for more information on how you can continue to advocate for racial justice. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/zeIQX2RkoA — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 25, 2021

“Sending you love #GeorgeFloyd may your daughter always be protected,” True Romance actress Patricia Arquette said. “May she have great love in her life. May she blossom and bloom and feel your presence always.

Sending you love #GeorgeFloyd may your daughter always be protected. May she have great love in her life. May she blossom and bloom and feel your presence always. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 25, 2021

Far-left filmmaker Michael Moore also declared, “In George’s name, peace and equality and restitution to all who have suffered and must no more.”

The movement. Nonstop. Relentless. Overwhelming. Hundreds of millions strong worldwide. The demands will be met. The people hold the power. The haters, none. In George’s name, peace and equality and restitution to all who have suffered and must no more. MAKE THIS HAPPEN. ACT! pic.twitter.com/Ke4UeaO45e — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 25, 2021

“The barbaric death of George Floyd changed the world ,as well as the many human beings who were also murdered at the hands of violent racist police officers,” Desperately Seeking Susan star Roseanna Arquette proclaimed. “Black Lives Matter, we will never forget. Rest in power Sir.”

The barbaric death of George Floyd changed the world ,as well as the many human beings who were also murdered at the hands of violent racist police officers .Black Lives Matter ,we will never forget. Rest in power Sir. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 25, 2021

“may #GeorgeFloyd memory continue to bring justice for many,” Pose actress Sandra Bernhard said.

In April, a grand jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison and is expected to be sentenced in June.