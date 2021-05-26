Seth Rogen Says Cancel Culture ‘Not Worth Complaining About:’ Comedians Should Accept Some Jokes Don’t Age Well

Actor Seth Rogen has taken issue with comedians who are opposed to cancel culture, saying that cancel culture is “not worth complaining about” and that comedians need to accept that some jokes “age terribly.”

Seth Rogen made the comments during an interview on Good Morning Britain, according to multiple reports. At one point, the conversation turned to cancel culture and comedians who are facing criticism for past jokes.

“There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy,” Rogen reportedly said. “I think conceptually those movies are sound, and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted as far as people still watching and enjoying them today. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

He added: “To me when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about. If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

A growing number of prominent comedians are speaking out against cancel culture and the negative impact the phenomenon is having on comedy and the culture in general. Comedians including Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and John Cleese have all spoken out against cancel culture’s toxic effects on stand-up.

But Rogen believes they are wrong.

“To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about,” he said.

Rogen has recently come under fire for his past collaborations with James Franco, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Rogen said during a recent interview that he has no current plans to work again with his longtime friend.

Actress-comedian Charlyne Yi has called out Franco and Rogen over their behavior during the making of the 2017 movie The Disaster Artist, claiming the production attempted to “bribe” her after she tried to quit the movie in protest over Franco’s alleged acts of sexual misconduct.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com