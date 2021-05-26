Susan Sarandon: ‘I Stand with the Palestinian People Fighting against the Apartheid Government of Netanyahu’

Left-wing Hollywood star Susan Sarandon has declared her support for the Palestinian people while accusing Israel’s Netanyahu administration of practicing “apartheid.”

Susan Sarandon tweeted her political declaration Wednesday, adding her support for supermodel Bella Hadid, who has also publicly accused Israel of “apartheid” and participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

“I stand with the Palestinian People fighting against the apartheid government of Netanyahu and pray for the Israeli people that they too, will enjoy peace,” Sarandon tweeted. “I also support @bellahadid for having the bravery to stand in solidarity with her people. That can be lonely.”

Sarandon is among a growing list of Hollywood left-wingers who have spoken out against Israel in recent weeks after the country came under rocket attack from Hamas terrorists.

The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo called for sanctions against Israel as punishment for its treatment of Palestinians. But as Breitbart News reported, the actor later issued an apology, saying he was wrong to accuse Israel of “genocide.”

“It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole,” Ruffalo said.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, actor Will Poulter, and pop stars Halsey and Dua Lipa have also publicly condemned Israel or taken pro-Palestinian positions.

