Kamala Harris Held Meeting with Rapper Who Stood on Police Car During BLM Grammys Performance

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t visited the southern border yet in the midst of an illegal immigration crisis, but she has found time to hold a meeting with rapper Lil Baby, who protested law enforcement during the Grammy Awards by standing on a police car during a Black Live Matter-themed performance.

Lil Baby — real name, Dominique Armani Jones — posted photos of his meeting with Kamala Harris to his Instagram account. The rapper thanked Harris “for taking the time out of her busy day to sit with me to have an open discussion.”

It remains unclear what was discussed but The Hill reported that the meeting occurred after the rapper joined George Floyd’s family in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to push lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

As Breitbart News reported, the bill would prohibit racial profiling, chokeholds, and no-knock warrants at the federal level. It would also weaken legal protection for police officers, leaving them open to lawsuits and prosecution.

Lil Baby performed at this year’s Grammy Awards where he stood on top of a police car in protest of law enforcement.

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Lil Baby’s performance of his song “The Bigger Picture” included a speech from Black Lives Matter activist Tamika D. Mallory, who looked into the camera and demanded President Joe Biden bring “justice, equity, policy, and everything else that freedom encompasses.”

During the show, performers enacted a riot scene on stage with Lil Baby standing on top of a police car and an image of a burning building.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com