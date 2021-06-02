Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ Getting Woke Reboot with Gay Dads

Disney is looking to put the “proud” in its The Proud Family kids show with a woke reboot of the popular series that will feature gay fathers.

The gay dads, to be voiced by Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter, are also the adopted parents to a 14-year-old social justice activist, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

Quinto and Porter will play the characters Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins and Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the fathers of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, to be voiced by Keke Palmer, a Black Lives Matter supporter, who claimed last year that President Donald Trump was trying to start a “race war.”

“He’s inciting a race war. His craziness is inspiring us to just really get him the fuck out!” Palmer told Cosmopolitan of President Trump.

The Proud Family originally ran from September 15, 2001, to August 19, 2005. The reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is set to air on Disney+ in 2022. Another character named Michael — voiced by EJ Johnson — appears to be returning to the show as a non-binary character.

“Michael Collins, Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving fierce looks at school and on the basketball court,” reports Entertainment Weekly.

This Disney+ reboot is not the only TV show geared toward young audiences to prominently feature LGBTQ characters. Hollywood has pushed an industry-wide effort for years to put LGBTQ-related entertainment into programs aimed at young audiences.

Some of the shows promoting the LGBTQ agenda to children include Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and Blue’s Clues, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network’s Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, PBS’ Arthur, Disney’s DuckTales, and more.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.