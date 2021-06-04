Hollywood Celebrities Push Gun Control with #WearOrange Campaign

A-list Hollywood celebrities, including John Legend, Julia Roberts, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, a former President turned Netflix film producer in Barack Obama, Democrat politicians, left-wing groups, and entire multimedia networks and studios from MTV and VH1 to WarnerMeida are pushing gun control with the #WearOrange campaign this weekend.

Bette Midler is one of the celebrities wearing orange. She tweeted, “It’s #WearOrange Weekend, when Americans come together virtually to show our support for victims and survivors of gun violence. Find a virtual event in your state by texting ORANGE to 644-33!”

Actress and Mike Bloomberg gun control-affiliate Julianne Moore shared her #wearorange message on Instagram.

Left-wing pop star Cher put forward a tweet on this gun control weekend as well, writing, “Guns are now the #1 cause of death for American kids.” Her tweet linked to a gun control film titled, “US Kids.”

Guns are now the #1 cause of death for American kids. Join https://t.co/esGs2sDOZi in screaming about this. — Cher (@cher) June 4, 2021

Comedian, actress, and gun control proponent Amy Schumer tweeted: “Across America, people will #WearOrange on June 4—National Gun Violence Awareness day—to honor victims and survivors of gun violence and to call attention to this crisis that takes more than 100 lives every single day.”

Across America, people will #WearOrange on June 4—National Gun Violence Awareness day—to honor victims and survivors of gun violence and to call attention to this crisis that takes more than 100 lives every single day. Learn more at https://t.co/bS3HtiMSxs — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 4, 2021

Singer and NBC’s The Voice host John Legend also tweeted.

The gun violence crisis in America claims more than 100 lives and wounds hundreds more every day. Today on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange in solidarity. Together, we can end gun violence and save lives.@Everytown pic.twitter.com/oGakrS61E6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 4, 2021

It’s #WearOrange Weekend, when Americans come together virtually to show our support for victims and survivors of gun violence. Find a virtual event in your state by texting ORANGE to 644-33! pic.twitter.com/EjoBguLJfs — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 4, 2021

Actress, left-wing activist, and loud gun control pusher Alyssa Milano tweeted.

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda simply tweeted, “Wear Orange.”

Bon Iver also tweeted for more gun control, writing, “Today, we #WearOrange for them because no one should be targeted for who they are, who they love, or what they believe. Why do you wear orange?”

Today, we #WearOrange for them because no one should be targeted for who they are, who they love, or what they believe. Why do you #WearOrange? pic.twitter.com/bBv5AR544V — Bon Iver (@boniver) June 4, 2021

Former President and Netflix film producer Barack Obama expressed his desire for more gun control as well. He tweeted, “On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we wear orange to honor those we’ve lost. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, let’s not forget the other epidemic killing far too many Americans—and keep working to pass commonsense gun safety laws that will protect our communities.”

On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #wearorange to honor those we’ve lost. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, let’s not forget the other epidemic killing far too many Americans—and keep working to pass commonsense gun safety laws that will protect our communities. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2021

Music and entertainment network VH1 tweeted:

This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we pledge to #WearOrange for a call to end the gun violence that disproportionately impacts and devastates Black and brown communities in America. pic.twitter.com/ZCmnyUewwD — VH1 (@VH1) June 4, 2021

Media conglomerate Warner Media also pushed for more gun control, tweeting: “This Gun Violence Awareness Day, we are partnering with Everytown to help end gun violence and build safer communities across America.”

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rimes tweeted, too.

Today is #NationalGunViolenceAwareness Day. Join me in calling for an end to the precious lives lost due to senseless gun violence. #WearOrange pic.twitter.com/gFVYMog9n4 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 4, 2021

Moms Demand Action — a Mike Bloomberg affiliated gun control that works alongside Everytown — tweeted.

This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, honor victims and survivors of gun violence: Wear orange and share your pic on social media

Tell the world why you wear orange

Include the #WearOrange hashtag

Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a virtual event in your state pic.twitter.com/MOgSHpHCJF — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) June 4, 2021

While these celebrities, a former President, and numerous media networks push for more gun control, they did not list specifics. In other words, they did not tell the world which gun control law is key to keeping American safe.

Perhaps we should remember that California has every gun control which Democrats are currently pushing at the federal level–universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers begin armed for classroom defense, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, and more.

California even has ammunition controls.

Yet murders are up 95 percent in Los Angeles County compared to where murders were at this same time last year.

So what other gun control would celebrities like to see?

