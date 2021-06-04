Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci to Appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Amid Coronavirus Email Scandal

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear together on Live with Kelly and Ryan amid Fauci’s coronavirus email scandal.

During the episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Jill Biden and Fauci will sit down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to talk about “the progress that the country has made against the pandemic,” and “the widening scope of vaccination efforts in the U.S.,” according to a press release from the show.

Ripa and Seacrest are also both listed as participants in the Department of Health and Human Services’ “We Can Do This: Live” series, which pairs “medical experts with prominent influencers and organizations with large social followings” to promote information that will help the public “feel confident about receiving the vaccine.”

Biden and Fauci’s appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan comes amid Fauci’s coronavirus email scandal, in which the chief medical examiner’s emails — obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) — appear to show that his private comments contradicted what he said publicly in the early days of the pandemic, as well as while under oath before the United States Senate.

The emails show Fauci contradicting “the science is settled” talking points pushed by corporate media, liberal pundits and personalities. Fauci wrote, “science is a dynamic process,” and “as you get more and more information, the information leads you to change. Because that is what science is; it is a self-correcting process,” among other things.

Last month, Jill Biden praised Fauci as an “American hero” while the two visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. to promote coronavirus vaccines for children.

“Did you meet our American hero here?” the first lady asked the crowd as she held Fauci’s arm.

