Chrissy Teigen Drops Out of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Amid Courtney Stodden Bullying Controversy

Model and Joe Biden supporter Chrissy Teigen has dropped out of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever after it was revealed that she told fellow model Courtney Stodden to commit suicide when Stodden was an underage teenager, being groomed by actor Doug Hutchison.

Teigen will no longer be part of the series in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal, as a spokesperson for the show said the model’s role is expected to be recast, according to a report by Variety.

The news comes after it was revealed last month that Teigen had previously told Stodden to take “a dirt nap,” and expressed that she couldn’t wait for her to die.

Teigen responded to the scandal by issuing a lengthy public apology, stating, in part “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

“I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am,” she added. “And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

The now 26-year-old Stodden — who says she was “groomed” when she was an underage teenager — shot to fame in ten years ago when she married then-51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16.

In the wake of the cyberbullying scandal, New York based luxury department store chain Bloomingdale’s has reportedly walked away from a deal with Teigen.

Additionally, Teigen’s “Cravings” cookware line can no longer be found on Macy’s website. The left-wing model’s cookware line has also been scrapped from Target.

Last week, vacation home rental service Vrbo was slammed for adding Teigen as a brand partner and featuring her in a new ad.

