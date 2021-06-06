Celebrities Join United Nations’ ‘Call for Code’ Climate Change Initiative

Record producer Quincy Jones and singers Barbra Streisand and Cher took part in the United Nations Human Rights’ “Call for Code” initiative in an event on Saturday, which is also the United Nations’ “World Environment Day.”

Singers Carole King, Rod Stewart, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, and Kesha also joined the call for developers to deal with “climate change” issues, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

The social media initiative is “a call to action, encouraging developers and innovators to use cutting-edge technologies to immediately create solutions for critical issues stemming from the global climate change.”

The stars involved in the initiative were also joined by singers Perry Farrell, Pitbull, and Tegan & Sara, and actors Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Pierce Brosnan, Don Cheadle, as well as Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

The Call for Code initiative is reportedly a partnership between the David Clark Cause, U.N. Human Rights, and IBM — which have pledged $30 million toward the project.

In a statement, David Clark said his organization extends its “deepest gratitude to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and the entire IBM family for their support and unparalleled leadership in harnessing the Call for Code platform to sign up more than 400,000 developers to help address world problems.”

“Climate change” is not the only topic with which the aforementioned celebrities have gotten themselves involved.

In March, Lakshmi lectured parents on the subject of transgender children, saying they “have no business being a parent” unless they accept a child’s declared gender identity.

Last week, Streisand took to social media to warn the world against the Republican Party, saying it seeks to install “an authoritarian state.” During the Trump administration, Cher relentlessly took to Twitter to post all-caps, public meltdowns regarding President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Cheadle has recently claimed that “Cancel Culture” is “not really real,” despite promoting the cancellation of conservatives, as the actor has promoted Sleeping Giants, the far-left activist group that seeks to demonetize conservative news outlets by harassing their advertisers so they stop their advertising or any other association.

