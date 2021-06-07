‘Conjuring’ Tops North American Box Office with $24M

(UPI) — The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The demonic-possession picture starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson is also streaming on HBO Max.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Quiet Place Part II with $20 million, followed by Cruella at No. 3 with $11 million, Spirit Untamed at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 5 with $1.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Wrath of Man with $1.27 million, Spiral at No. 7 with $900,000, Godzilla vs. Kong at No. 8 with $500,000, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train at No. 9 with $458,000 and Dream Horse at No. 10 with $230,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $66 million with the previous week $98 million, but for four days because of the Memorial Day weekend.

Quiet Place Part II, which is not streaming anywhere, brought in $57 million in the first week.

One year ago from March 13-15, the last weekend before most theaters closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the total gross was $53,706,394.