Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to Play NYT Reporters Who Broke Harvey Weinstein Story

Hollywood is lionizing corporate media in Universal Pictures’ upcoming film, She Said, revealing Monday that Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will star as the journalists who brought the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal into the limelight in 2017.

The film will be an adaptation of the book She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the two New York Times reporters who wrote about sexual misconduct allegations against now-disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, according to a report by Deadline.

The report adds that the “thrust of the film” is not Weinstein himself or his scandal but rather the “all-women team of journalists who persevered through threats of litigation and intimidation” to tell the story, which was the catalyst of the #MeToo movement.

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment optioned the rights to She Said under their co-production deal in 2018.

Producer Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna, with actor Brad Pit, and producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner producing for Plan B.

This will be the first time Mulligan and Kazan will appear together on screen.

Last year, Mulligan starred in Promising Young Woman, a revenge fantasy where her character acts like easy prey for would-be date rapists in order to exact revenge for a friend whose life was destroyed by a sexual assault. Mulligan’s performance was nominated for an Oscar. Kazan is best known for 2017’s The Big Sick, an autobiographical romantic comedy written by Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon.

