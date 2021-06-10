Rapper T.I. and his wife have taken to unusual means responding to the sexual assault allegations made against them by more than 30 women. The artist has released a music video depicting the accusers as greedy extortionists who have concocted a conspiracy theory against the couple.

T.I. released the music video “What It’s Come To” this week on his YouTube channel. The nearly five-minute video begins with a quote attributed to marriage counselor Syreeta Butler: “A toxic person will create drama and then portray themself as the victim.”

The video depicts the rapper and his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, as the target of a group of money-grubbing women who have cooked up an elaborate conspiracy theory to frame the couple. In one scene, a woman is seen putting together an evidence board that links the couple to various crimes. Another scene shows the words “Find Fake Victims” and “Huge Payout” on the board.

Watch below (Warning: profane language):

In the song, T.I. implies that the accusations are a form of “extortion.”

“And they say hell have no fury like a woman scorned,” he raps in the song. “Fuck that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty? / Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?”

The video features a scene with a lawyer promising the women a big payday, but before they can declare victory, the lawyer is crushed by a piece of falling furniture.

T.I. and his wife have previously denied the allegations made against them by more than 30 women. The claims include rape, kidnapping, and forced drugging in California and Georgia. As Breitbart News reported, the Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Clifford Harris, which is the 40-year-old rapper’s real name.

T.I. has previously caused headlines with misogynistic behavior. In 2018, he released an anti-Trump video in which he appeared alongside a Melania Trump look-alike who danced nude in a mock Oval Office. A year later, he revealed he accompanies his teenage daughter to her gynecologist visits to physiologically confirm her virginity.

Last summer, the artist demanded $44 trillion worth of reparations to the black descendants of American slaves.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com