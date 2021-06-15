Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O’Day Slammed for Defending San Francisco Walgreens Looting: ‘You Should Have Stuck to Reality Television’

Alana Mastrangelo

Pop group Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day was slammed on Tuesday for defending the looting of a San Francisco Walgreens. “You should have stuck to reality television,” said conservative author Brigitte Gabriel.

“new Walgreens CEO got a 25 mil bonus, the company isn’t hurting. This likely happened bc this man can’t afford basic necessities for his family,” O’Day tweeted on Monday.

The pop singer was responding to a tweet by Gabriel, who shared a headline, titled, “Rise in San Francisco Shoplifting has forced Walgreens to close 17 stores,” and wrote, “This is what happens when you don’t let police do their jobs!”

Gabriel hit back at O’Day, tweeting, “You should have stuck to reality television.”

“You’re defending shoplifting/looting and making ignorant/blatantly false statements,” Gabriel continued. “San Fran’s own detectives believe there is a crime ring responsible for stealing millions in merchandise from local stores.”

“Read before you tweet!” she added.

“Imagine being so brainwashed that you’re willing to defend shoplifting and looting in order to not agree with conservatives,” Gabriel added in a follow-up tweet. “You’re worth over $5 million and I don’t see you volunteering to have your house robbed by thugs!”

Actors Rob Schneider and James Woods also slammed the looting at the San Francisco Walgreens.

“California has become with…” Schneider tweeted in dismay, along with the hashtag, “Recall Gavin Newsom.”

“This is a daily occurrence in San Francisco. Overt theft of less than $950 has been decriminalized. If store security people retain a thief, they can be sued,” Woods tweeted, along with the hashtag, “Democrat Cities.”

Both actors were responding to a video of the Walgreens looting tweeted out by KGO-TV reporter Lyanne Melendez.

“This just happened at the @Walgreens on Gough & Fell Streets in San Francisco. #NoConsequences,” Melendez tweeted.

