Monica Lewinsky Inks Producing Deal with 20th TV

Monica Lewinsky and her company Alt Ending Productions agreed on a producing deal Monday with 20th Television. The activist, editor, and television personality inked the agreement ahead of the latest installment of FX’s American Crime Story anthology series detailing former President Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.

The 47-year-old is serving as a producer for the series as it focuses on the scandal. Actress Beanie Feldstein is starring as the former White House intern. Other cast members include Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, 20th TV President Karey Burke said Lewinsky’s involvement would underline her “instincts as a producer, and her desire to bring provocative, untold stories to the screen.”

In her own statement, Lewinsky said she was interested in “storytelling that is entertaining, thought-provoking and emotion stirring – that moves a conversation forward by exploring the human condition from an unexpected lens. That’s what excites me about forming Alt Ending Productions and working with 20th Television.”

The series comes just 12 months after Clinton went public with his version of events surrounding the affair and the impact it had on his presidency, as Breitbart News reported.

In the documentary simply titled, Hillary, Clinton recalled how the pressure of being president made him feel like a boxer who had fought 30 rounds and that his fling with Lewinsky was “something that will take your mind off it for a while.”

“Nobody thinks they’re taking a risk,” the former president explains. “That’s not why we do stupid things.”

In 1998, the House of Representatives impeachment Clinton over the affair and he was acquitted by the Senate.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on FX on September 7.