Ted Cruz Hopes Matthew McConaughey Chooses Acting over Politics

Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) thinks actor Matthew McConaughey would be a “formidable” candidate if he runs for Lone Star State governor. But Cruz says he hopes McConaughey chooses acting over politics.

“I think he would undoubtedly be formidable,” Cruz told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday. But he went on to say, “I hope Matthew decides not to run.”

Cruz said he has met Matthew McConaughey before and he likes him on a personal level.

“I like Matthew personally. I know him a little bit, not well, but I’ve spent a little bit of time with him. And he’s a very charming, very affable guy,” Cruz said to the radio audience. “He’s a movie star, and a good-looking, charming, affable movie star can be a really formidable candidate on the ballot. And I hope that doesn’t happen, but you know what? He’s going to have to make his own decision whether he’s going to run or not.”

The Gentlemen and True Detective star has spent the last year throwing out not-so-subtle hints that he is considering a run for the governor’s mansion.

Only two months ago, McConaughey told a podcaster that a bid for governor is a “true consideration.” And since then a poll was taken of his chances and he came out ahead of sitting Gov Greg Abbott.

All the attention seems to have convinced the Lincoln Lawyer star that he is a viable candidate. According to report he has already started making calls to influential people to test the waters for a run.

