Box Office: ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Shoots Its Way to #1 with $11.7 Debut

(UPI) — The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — an action-comedy starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $11.7 million receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Quiet Place Part II with $9.4 million, followed by Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway at No. 3 with $6.1 million, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It at No. 4 with $5.2 million and Cruella at No. 5 with $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are In the Heights at No. 6 with $4.2 million, Spirit Untamed at No. 7 with $1.6 million, 12 Mighty Orphans at No. 8 with $870,000, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 at No. 9 and Wrath of Man at No. 10 with $450,000.

Quiet Place Part II, which was released 23 days ago, is the highest-growing film of the year at $125.3 million domestically. The second-highest is Godzilla vs. Kong at $98.8 million.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also available on streaming platforms in a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, which kept many cinemas closed for nearly a year.

Most theaters in the United States and Canada are now open.