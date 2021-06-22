Hollywood Celebrities Make Last Ditch Effort as Democrat Election Takeover Bill Unlikely to Pass

Frazer Harrison; David Livingston; Valerie Macon; Alberto E. Rodriguez; Jesse Grant; Kevork Djansezian; Paul Morigi/Getty Images/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Hannah Bleau

Far-left Hollywood celebrities took to social media in a collective last-ditch effort to garner public support for the far-left “For the People Act” —  which would nationalize U.S. elections, thereby stripping states of their ability to implement basic election safeguards — urging Americans to take action and call their senators.

Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Paul Bettany, and Josh Gad, as well as ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel are among the left-wing Hollywood elites pushing the Democrat bill.

The Senate is poised to vote on whether to proceed to debate S. 1, aka “For the People Act,” which passed in the Democrat-led House in March. Critics have described the measure as the “federal micromanagement of the election process” which will actually reduce the integrity of the election process.

The bill takes significant power away from the states, preventing them from implementing election safeguards such as cleaning voter rolls, requiring photo ID to vote by mail, and barring “ballot harvesting.” Some states, such as Florida and Georgia, have recently passed such laws to the dismay of the radical left.

Far-left celebrities have been engaging in a full-throttled effort to garner support for the legislation, although recent surveys show a majority of Americans disagreeing with key facets of the measure. A majority of Americans, for example, support requiring a photo ID to vote.

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently appeared in a promotional video warning that if the bill doesn’t pass, the “America you know doesn’t exist in our future.” Actress Jennifer Lawrence also jumped aboard, claiming that the “radical wing” of the Republican Party is actively dismantling Americans’ right to vote.

Watch below: 

Others have joined in a barrage of tweets.

“The most important voting rights bill in decades will be voted on in the Senate today,” Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said. “Don’t let your Senators end up on the wrong side of history. Tell them to support the For The People Act.”

“The For the People Act is finally here! This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support. Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senators,” actress Kathy Bates pleaded. She added, “The most important voting rights bill in decades will be voted on in the Senate today. Don’t let your Senator vote the wrong way. Tell them to support the For The People Act.”

“The For the People Act is headed to the Senate floor this week! Join me by calling your Senator and urging them to vote to expand and protect voting rights,” Glee star Jane Lynch said.

“The For the People Act is finally here! This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support,” comedian Sarah Silverman said in a similar tweet.

“The historic For the People Act bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs your support,” far-left late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said, encouraging people to call their senators.

“The For the People Act is finally here!” Jurassic Park star Laura Dern said. This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support.”

Marvel star Paul Bettany, as well as actor-producer Seth Green, also called for action.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander said the far-left legislation would be “great for our democracy,” adding, “obviously, that means a lot of Senators are against it.”

“Call yours today and make sure they vote yes,” he continued, urging people to take action.

Frozen actor Josh Gad took aim at Sen. Krysten Simena (D-AZ) directly, warning that there will be “no more Democracy to preserve” if the filibuster rules are not changed.

“The For the People Act is coming to a vote in the Senate this week!” House of Cards actor Michael Kelly said. “Keep putting pressure on them to get this historic voting rights legislation passed.”

“The fight to pass the For the People Act is happening right NOW. The Senate is gearing up for a historic vote, and we need to let them hear it,” King of Queens actor Patton Oswalt said. “Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senator.

3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom star Kristen Johnston, actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, Marvel star Clark Gregg, were among those who made similar efforts to push the bill.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) blasted the Democrat-led Senate’s move on Tuesday, telling Breitbart News that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is pursuing the bill, which is likely fail in the Senate, because he wants to pacify the radical left.

