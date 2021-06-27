Daytime Emmy Awards Mix Up 2 Black Actresses During ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards experienced a major embarrassment Friday when the broadcast confused two black actresses during the In Memoriam tribute, prompting a public apology from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Friday’s awards telecast misidentified the late The Young and the Restless star Marguerite Ray, who died last year at 89, during the segment that pays tribute to prominent industry personalities who passed away in 2020.

Instead of using Ray’s photograph, the broadcast displayed a photo of another Young and the Restless actress — Veronica Redd, who is still alive.

“We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed,” the Daytime Emmys said on its official Twitter account the next day.

“We sincerely apologize to the Ray family — as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy.”

Marguerite Ray played the character Mamie Johnson, the first regular black character on the long-running CBS soap opera. She playing the role for a decade before Veronica Redd took over the part.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles’ Ovation Awards misidentified and mispronounced the name of Asian-American actress Jully Lee during its annual awards ceremony. The L.A. Stage Alliance, which organized the show, issued an apology but was eventually forced to shut down after member theater companies quit in protest.

