Disney’s ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey Charged with Sending Explicit Videos to 13-Year-Old Girl

Former Disney child star Kyle Massey has been charged with a felony after prosecutors said he sent pornographic videos to a 13-year-old girl via snapchat and text messages.

Massey, who played Cory Baxter on Disney shows That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, with prosecutors saying he engaged in illicit communication with a teen between December of 2018 and January of 2019.

The 29-year-old actor failed to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges, according to Fox 8.

TMZ reported that an investigation began into Massey’s communications with the girl early last year after the girl’s mother gave the police a thumb drive containing messages, photos, and videos he allegedly sent the girl.

Massey was supposed to appear Tuesday for an arraignment at the King Superior Court in Washington, but records show he failed to do so.

TMZ also reported that the case is connected to a civil lawsuit in which the actor was sued for $1.5 million for sending the underage girl “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and video” via Snapchat.

The civil case bottomed out when the parents’ lawyers said Massey probably didn’t have that amount of money. Consequently, the mother went to the King County Sheriff’s office to file charges.

Massey has most recently been starring in Millennials, a show about a group of young people trying to make their way as young adults out on their own. The series debuted on AMC’s new streaming service ALLBLK in February.

