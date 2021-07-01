Nolte: Quentin Tarantino Tells Woketards Upset over Bruce Lee Portrayal to ‘Suck a D**k’

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino told the woketard crybabies upset over his portrayal of Bruce Lee to “go suck a dick.”

My hero *sigh*.

Talking to podcaster Joe Rogan this week, Tarantino said of the criticism, “Where I’m coming from is … I can understand his daughter having a problem with it, it’s her fucking father! I get that. But anybody else? Go suck a dick.”

Yes! That is the only way for an artist (or anyone) to respond to the Woke Gestapo: unapologetic, obscene belligerence.

In his 2019 masterpiece, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino portrays kung-fu superstar Bruce Lee (a terrific Mike Moh) as an arrogant big mouth bragging about how he can kill a then-in-his youthful-prime Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali). The film’s co-star, Cliff Booth (Oscar-winner Brad Pitt) laughs in his face and the two of them face off to see who can put who on the ground.

Watch for yourself:

It’s a fantastic scene, a dazzler in a movie filled with dazzlers, and if you know anything about Bruce Lee it works even better because no matter how much you might love the guy (I’m a huge fan), there’s no question Lee could be — like Ali and Joe Namath — a little full of himself. In fact, part of what made Bruce Lee a legend was his ability to cash every check written by his mouth.

Regardless, Tarantino is well within his artistic rights to satirize this legend and — although Tarantino’s critics always fail to mention this, Lee is later seen in two other sequences, albeit short ones, in an appealing way as a patient and encouraging karate teacher.

What’s more, other than Margot Robbie’s ethereal Sharon Tate, we see the unappealing side of most of the movie’s characters, most especially Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, Kurt Russell’s henpecked stunt coordinator, and wife-killer Cliff Booth.

Of course Bruce Lee’s daughter is going to be upset by this. No one blames her for that. But she also accused Tarantino of racism, and then — surprise, surprise — the rest of the Racial McCarthyists in the entertainment media piled right on with the same smear.

It’s all stupid, everything is stupid, and this is nothing less than an attempt to punish and censor an artist and his vision. But… Unlike that penis-less mouse Lin-Miranda Manuel who mewled out an apology for where his muse took him, Tarantino told these wretched fascists to “go suck a dick.”

Bravo!

We need more of this from the artistic community, most of whom know what is happening is immoral and wrong, but still say nothing. This won’t end until everyone tells every single woketard to “go suck a dick.”

You want to know what Woke really is? It’s malicious bullying shrouded in virtue.

Bullies prey on the weak.

Don’t be weak.

Stand up for yourselves!

Stand up for your art!

Repeat after me: Go suck a dick!

Say it loud, say it proud: Go suck a dick!

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.