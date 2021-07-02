FX to Release Woke ‘Alien’ Series Exploring the Consequences of ‘Inequality’ and Failure to ‘Spread the Wealth’

In space, no one can hear you scream. But the woke messaging is coming through loud and clear.

FX, the network owned by Disney, upcoming Alien series will address the consequences of “inequality” and society’s failure to “spread the wealth,” according to show creator and executive producer Noah Hawley.

Hawley, who is also behind FX’s Fargo, told Vanity Fair the new series won’t feature Ellen Ripley and will take place on Earth. He also revealed the show’s social justice themes.

“You will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved,” he told the magazine. “If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?”

Hawley said he was inspired by the blue-collar characters of the first two Alien movies, which were directed by Ridley Scott and James Cameron. He added the new series will break with the movies by giving the xenomorph more freedom to roam.

“I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it’ are more immediate” he said.

FX Networks is owned by the Walt Disney Co., which acquired the channels in its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

