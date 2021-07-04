Members of the Duggar family have spoken out after TLC canceled their Counting On reality series after eleven seasons in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement thanking God for their blessings and the fans for their loyalty, according to People.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the couple said in their statement. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!”

“Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced,” they added. “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years.”

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo released their own statement saying that they “wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives.”

For her part, Amy (Duggar) King also said she agreed with the cancellation, saying, ” I stand with the network in this decision!”

The network put out a statement last Tuesday saying that it was ending the show after 11 seasons to “give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

The “situation,” of course, is the arrest and trial of Jim Bob and Michelle’s oldest son, Josh, on charges of possession of child pornography. Duggar was charged in April with prosecutors claiming that more than 200 images of child porn was found on Josh’s computer.

The April arrest is far from the first time Josh has gotten in trouble over his sexual proclivities. Back in 2015, he was accused of sexually abusing five girls starting in 2002. Two of his sisters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, later stepped forward and admitted that they, too, had been sexually abused by their older brother.

The accusations of abuse tanked the family’s original series, 19 Kids and Counting, when TLC first pulled the series and then cancelled it after the abuse allegations went public. The following year, Duggar went into rehab over the incidents.

Josh Duggar’s trial has been scheduled for November 30.

