Box Office: ‘F9’ Wins 4th of July Weekend with $24M

Vin Diesel’s action picture, F9, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $24 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Boss Baby: Family Business with $17.3 million, followed by The Forever Purge at No. 3 with $12.8 million, A Quiet Place Part II at No. 4 with $4.2 million and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Cruella at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway at No. 7 with $2.3 million, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It at No. 8 with $1.29 million, In the Heights at No. 9 with $1.28 million and Zola at No. 10 with $1.23 million.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also available on streaming platforms in a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, which kept many cinemas closed for nearly a year.

Most theaters in the United States and Canada are now open.

Last week’s Top 10 grossed about $96 million domestically, including $70 million in receipts for F9. This week’s box office take was about $70 million.