Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chose a hovering electric hydrofoil, the U.S. flag and a John Denver “Take Me Home, Country Roads” soundtrack to underline his everyday, all American boy self-regard on July 4. As you do.

See for yourself below:

The response on social media to the Independence Day show was somewhat underwhelming, with the 37-year-old billionaire trending on Twitter but perhaps not for the reasons he might have supposed:

More appealed for underwater attacks to put an end to it all:

Ultimately, the universal question for Mark Zuckerberg to answer seemed to be: why?

According to the website WindFoilZone.com, a complete eFoil setup can ‘vary in price anywhere from $4,000 to $12,000’ and there are currently two major brands – Lift Foils and Flite Board.

The July 4 stunt was not the first time Mark Zuckerberg has posted videos of himself.

As Breitbart News reported, as recently as June 8 he could be seen throwing spears at wooden targets, and shooting a bow and arrow at bowling pins.

The social media Master of the Universe inexplicably wore hearing protection to mark the occasion.

Last year, Zuckerberg was spotted with sunscreen plastered all over his face while vacationing in Hawaii, which prompted internet memes comparing him to everything from mimes to the Joker.

Zuckerberg later tried to explain the overdone sunscreen as an attempt to disguise himself from the omnipresent paparazzi.