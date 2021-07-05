Rosanna Arquette Suggests Giving Up Fireworks ‘For the Wellbeing of Mother Earth’

Alana Mastrangelo

Left-wing actress Rosanna Arquette pushed an environmental alarmism message on Independence Day, suggesting people give up fireworks “for the wellbeing of mother earth and humans to survive.”

“I love fireworks but boy do they pollute the atmosphere and cause anxiety with the noise in some. at some point we are going to have to give up some things for the the well-being of Mother Earth and humans to survive,” the actress tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, Arquette proclaimed that fossil fuels will be the “end of mankind,” issuing the dire warning to her 193k Twitter followers.

“Weep as our world is burning our dependence on Fossil fuels will be the end of mankind,” the White Lies actress wrote, begging President Joe Biden to take action.

“President Biden please stop Line 3 Now before more disasters like this happen because soon humans will not be able to survive,” she pleaded, referring to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project seeking to replace an aging pipeline.

In 2019, Arquette announced that she will take a knee in protest of the national anthem and U.S. flag for the rest of her life. her comment came just days after athlete Gwen Berry turned her back as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

“I’ll never stand for the flag again,” tweeted the Poison actress.

Arquette reiterated her unpatriotic promise last month, tweeting, “I don’t know about you but if the flag and star spangled banner comes around me I kneel in solidarity and will for the rest of my life.”

