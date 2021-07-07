Actress Megan Fox Calls Out Hollywood: ‘Horrendous, Patriarchal, Misogynistic Hell’

Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Megan Fox lamented the “dark” period of her life as highlighted, for example, in a resurfaced decade-old interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, saying she felt “lost” and pondering how she was supposed to “feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood” years ago.

“That was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood. It was just very dark,” Fox told the Washington Post said, speaking of the sexualization she experienced at the hands of Hollywood bigwigs in here teens.

In the 2009 Kimmel interview, Fox talked about “tyrant” director Michael Bay and her interaction with him as she worked as an extra in Bad Boys 2. She said they were filming a club scene where she was wearing six-inch heels, a stars and stripes bikini, and a cowboy hat. Because she was 15, she could not be sitting at the bar with alcohol in her hand.

“So his [Bay’s] solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet. At 15. I was in 10th grade. That’s kind of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works,” Fox said.

“Yeah, well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work,” Kimmel responded. “But some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist.”

This is the clip of Megan Fox Interview with Jimmy Kimmel that is trending now. Megan Fox describes Michael Bay as tyrant.#FoxNews #Tyrant pic.twitter.com/5yJIPfe3bP — 🌏⚔️ (@Yajur_v) June 23, 2020

“I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?” Fox told the Washington Post’s Ilana Kaplan, who wrote, “Instead of finding support when she opened up, everyone laughed.”

“Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it,” the Jennifer’s Body star said, adding that she “was never really established as having been talented.”

Fox issued a response after the 2009 Kimmel interview resurfaced as people began to lash out at Bay, writing, “there are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now” but contending Michael Bay should not be included.

“Please hear me when I thank you for your support,” she said in the June 22 Instagram post. “But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

“There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart,” she said, assuring she was never “assaulted or preyed upon” by Bay in what she “felt was a sexual manner.”