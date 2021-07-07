‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Collaborating on Movie About U.S. Political Insurrection

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is reuniting with the team behind last year’s Judas and the Black Messiah to create a movie about political insurrection in the U.S.

The untitled movie will be directed by Shaka King, who helmed Judas, while Ryan Coogler will serve as a producer through his production company, according to multiple reports. It remains unclear what the movie will be about other than the vague description stating it will address political insurrection.

Actor Lil Rel Howery is also producing alongside Charles D. King. Both were involved in Judas as an actor and a producer, respectively.

Showtime announced earlier this year it is developing a limited series about the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. The project comes from Billy Ray and Shane Salerno, who worked on the Showtime limited series The Comey Rule, which was based on James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty.

Judas and the Black Messiah was a breakout hit for director Shaka King. The WarnerMedia release garnered six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, and won two Oscars for supporting actor Daniel Kaluuya and original song by pop star H.E.R.

The movie tells the story of an FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panthers to gain intelligence on its leader, Fred Hampton.

Ryan Coogler recently began shooting the Black Panther sequel, which is set for release next year. The filmmaker recently blasted Georgia’s new voter integrity law, claiming it has “shameful roots in Jim Crow.”

