A Bill Cosby Comeback Tour? Popular NYC Comedy Venue Says No Way

The owner of the Comedy Cellar venue in New York City’s Greenwich Village says disgraced actor-comedian Bill Cosby is not welcome to perform stand-up comedy at his establishment.

Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman told TMZ that his venue is not the slightest bit interested in having Cosby perform, adding that he does not want the Hollywood star to even step foot inside his club.

Cosby, who was released from prison last month after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sex assault conviction, has been mulling over the idea of returning to stand-up comedy, according to one of his representatives, who insisted that “people want to see him.”

“He’s been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners,” Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told reporters earlier this month. “He’s just excited the way the world is welcoming him back.”

Comedy Cellar, however — which is reportedly one of New York City’s most popular venues — is not one of those establishments “welcoming” the convicted comedian.

“That’s one club owner,” Wyatt told TMZ. “And in the words of the King of R&B Bobby Brown, ‘it’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do.'”

TMZ went on to note that Comedy Cellar did allow comedians Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari on its stage following their sexual misconduct scandals.

Dworman, however, says that despite his audiences largely welcoming Louis C.K. and Aziz, they would not support a Cosby comeback performance.

